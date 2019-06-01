Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

New time-banking system utilizes blockchain tech to measure one's value to society

TechXplore - 1 hours ago

Citizens from the island of Aneityum in the Republic of Vanuatu are working with faculty from Binghamton University, State University of New York to test their true value as humans.

What are you worth? New time-banking system utilizes blockchain tech to measure one's value to society, Newswise - 1 hours ago
New time-banking system utilizes blockchain tech to measure one's value to society, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer