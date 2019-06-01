TechXplore - 1 hours ago

Citizens from the island of Aneityum in the Republic of Vanuatu are working with faculty from Binghamton University, State University of New York to test their true value as humans.

What are you worth? New time-banking system utilizes blockchain tech to measure one's value to society, Newswise - 1 hours ago

New time-banking system utilizes blockchain tech to measure one's value to society, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago