Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans

Phys.org - Thu 13 Jun 19

Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

New Florida Law Nixes Need for Autonomous Vehicle Operators

Geek.com - 21 minutes ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a bill removing &#8220;unnecessary obstacles that hinder the development of autonomous vehicle technology&#8221;—including backup drivers. The new ...

Florida Will Allow Self-Driving Car Tests To Be Conducted Without Backup Drivers

Ubergizmo - 8 hours ago

Self-driving cars have come a long way, but for the most part, we still don&rsquo;t really know how the tech will fare in day-to-day situations. This is why despite there being hundreds, if ...

Florida allows self-driving car tests without backup drivers

Engadget - 13 hours ago

Companies that want to test their self-driving cars will have an easier time of it in the Sunshine State. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill allowing companies to ...

Florida's new bill lets driverless cars be tested with minimal restrictions - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 23 hours ago

All companies need is insurance and the ability to remotely monitor the vehicle.

