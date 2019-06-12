Ancient Wooden Pots from China Contain Cannabis Residue The Scientist - 3 hours ago A brazier and charred stones, thought to be part of burial ceremonies, preserve signs that people used the drug thousands of years ago.

This is how humans smoked pot 2,500 years ago ABC Science - 4 hours ago Our ancestors smoked cannabis 2,500 years ago, according to the latest evidence unearthed at a burial site on the Pamir Plateau in western China. But smoking was ...

Tombs in China reveal humans were smoking cannabis 2500 years ago Newscientist - 5 hours ago Chemical traces on 2500-year-old wooden braziers are the earliest evidence that people had begun growing mutant marijuana strains that could make them stoned

People may have smoked marijuana in rituals 2,500 years ago in western China ScienceNews - 5 hours ago Cannabis may have been altering minds at an ancient high-altitude cemetery, researchers say

The origins of cannabis smoking: Marijuana use in the first millennium BC Phys.org - 5 hours ago Cannabis has been cultivated for millennia in East Asia as an oil-seed and fibre crop. Little is known, however, about the early use and eventual cultivation of the plant for its psychoactive ...

Cannabis was used for its mind-altering qualities as far back as 1,000 BC Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Scientists have found the earliest evidence that people used cannabis to get high in western China as far back as 2,500 years ago. Traces of burnt seeds have been analysed and revealed to be ...

Oldest evidence of cannabis smoking found in ancient Chinese cemetery Ars Technica - 3 hours ago Charred residue in 3,000-year-old samples the earliest sign of cannabis smoking.

'Stoned-age?' People smoked weed 2,500 years ago, earliest use yet discovered USA today - 4 hours ago Some 2,500 years ago, in present-day China, people used cannabis to get high during rituals, scientists announced in a new study published Wednesday.

2,500-year-old tomb offers earliest evidence of humans using cannabis to get high CNN - 4 hours ago Cannabis has been cultivated as a crop for millennia, but there's been little historical or archeological evidence showing when humans began to use the plant for what it's best known for today: ...

High times in ancient China revealed in funerary cannabis discovery Reuters - 4 hours ago Marijuana chemical residue has been found in incense burners apparently used during funerary rites at a mountainous site in western China in about 500 BC, providing what may be the oldest evidence ...

People Smoked Pot to Get High at Least 2,500 Years Ago Livescience - 5 hours ago Getting high on marijuana may not be a modern pastime, as archaeologists have found the earliest clear evidence to date that people were smoking cannabis for its psychoactive properties some ...

People Inhaled Cannabis to Get High at Funerals 2,500 Years Ago, New Evidence Suggests Gizmodo - 5 hours ago Humans have been smoking, eating, and wearing cannabis for millennia, and a new study out Wednesday presents some pretty strong evidence of people using it explicitly to get high back during ...

The people of Central Asia smoke marijuana during rituals 2,500 years ago UPI - 37 minutes ago New research suggests the people of Central Asia were smoking marijuana as early as the first millennium B.C.

The Chinese Were Smoking Genetically Engineered Cannabis 2,500 Years Ago Science 2.0 - 3 hours ago Cannabis, known as marijuana in the U.S., Cannabis has been cultivated for millennia in East Asia and like many drugs exported from there to become one of the most widely used psychoactive ...

These Ancient Peoples Smoked the Chronic at Funerals Wired Science Blogs - 5 hours ago A finding in western China suggests humans were seeking out high-octane weed for rituals 2,500 years ago.

Origins of cannabis smoking ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago A chemical residue study of incense burners from ancient burials at high elevations in western China has revealed psychoactive cannabinoids. The finding provides some of the earliest evidence ...