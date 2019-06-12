Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Ancient Wooden Pots from China Contain Cannabis Residue

The Scientist - 3 hours ago

A brazier and charred stones, thought to be part of burial ceremonies, preserve signs that people used the drug thousands of years ago.

This is how humans smoked pot 2,500 years ago

ABC Science - 4 hours ago

Our ancestors smoked cannabis 2,500 years ago, according to the latest evidence unearthed at a burial site on the Pamir Plateau in western China. But smoking was ...

Tombs in China reveal humans were smoking cannabis 2500 years ago

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

Chemical traces on 2500-year-old wooden braziers are the earliest evidence that people had begun growing mutant marijuana strains that could make them stoned

People may have smoked marijuana in rituals 2,500 years ago in western China

ScienceNews - 5 hours ago

Cannabis may have been altering minds at an ancient high-altitude cemetery, researchers say

The origins of cannabis smoking: Marijuana use in the first millennium BC

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Cannabis has been cultivated for millennia in East Asia as an oil-seed and fibre crop. Little is known, however, about the early use and eventual cultivation of the plant for its psychoactive ...

Cannabis was used for its mind-altering qualities as far back as 1,000 BC

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

Scientists have found the earliest evidence that people used cannabis to get high in western China as far back as 2,500 years ago. Traces of burnt seeds have been analysed and revealed to be ...

Oldest evidence of cannabis smoking found in ancient Chinese cemetery

Ars Technica - 3 hours ago

Charred residue in 3,000-year-old samples the earliest sign of cannabis smoking.

'Stoned-age?' People smoked weed 2,500 years ago, earliest use yet discovered

USA today - 4 hours ago

Some 2,500 years ago, in present-day China, people used cannabis to get high during rituals, scientists announced in a new study published Wednesday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;

2,500-year-old tomb offers earliest evidence of humans using cannabis to get high

CNN - 4 hours ago

Cannabis has been cultivated as a crop for millennia, but there's been little historical or archeological evidence showing when humans began to use the plant for what it's best known for today: ...

High times in ancient China revealed in funerary cannabis discovery

Reuters - 4 hours ago

Marijuana chemical residue has been found in incense burners apparently used during funerary rites at a mountainous site in western China in about 500 BC, providing what may be the oldest evidence ...

People Smoked Pot to Get High at Least 2,500 Years Ago

Livescience - 5 hours ago

Getting high on marijuana may not be a modern pastime, as archaeologists have found the earliest clear evidence to date that people were smoking cannabis for its psychoactive properties some ...

People Inhaled Cannabis to Get High at Funerals 2,500 Years Ago, New Evidence Suggests

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

Humans have been smoking, eating, and wearing cannabis for millennia, and a new study out Wednesday presents some pretty strong evidence of people using it explicitly to get high back during ...

The people of Central Asia smoke marijuana during rituals 2,500 years ago

UPI - 37 minutes ago

New research suggests the people of Central Asia were smoking marijuana as early as the first millennium B.C.

The Chinese Were Smoking Genetically Engineered Cannabis 2,500 Years Ago

Science 2.0 - 3 hours ago

Cannabis, known as marijuana in the U.S.,&nbsp;Cannabis has been cultivated for millennia in East Asia and like many drugs exported from there to become&nbsp;one of the most widely used psychoactive ...

These Ancient Peoples Smoked the Chronic at Funerals

Wired Science Blogs - 5 hours ago

A finding in western China suggests humans were seeking out high-octane weed for rituals 2,500 years ago.

Origins of cannabis smoking

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

A chemical residue study of incense burners from ancient burials at high elevations in western China has revealed psychoactive cannabinoids. The finding provides some of the earliest evidence ...

Ancient pots from Chinese tombs reveal early use of cannabis as a drug

Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Chemical analysis of several wooden braziers recently excavated from tombs in western China provides some of earliest evidence for ritual ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer