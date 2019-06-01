Bronze Age British settlement burned down a year after being built Newscientist - 4 hours ago The burned remains of a late Bronze age settlement in England capture a slice of Bronze Age life, but the settlement had only just been built before its demise

The short life of Must Farm Phys.org - 7 hours ago Must Farm, an extraordinarily well-preserved Late Bronze Age settlement in Cambridgeshire, in the East of England, drew attention in national and international media in 2016 as 'Britain's Pompeii' ... The short life of Must Farm, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago



A ‘Catastrophic’ Fire Destroyed This Incredible Bronze Age Settlement a Year After It Was Built Gizmodo - 57 minutes ago A remarkably well-preserved Bronze Age settlement dubbed the ‘British Pompeii’ was destroyed by fire around a year after it was constructed, according to new research. It’s one of many ...