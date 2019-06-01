Bronze Age British settlement burned down a year after being built

Bronze Age British settlement burned down a year after being builtNewscientist - 4 hours ago
The burned remains of a late Bronze age settlement in England capture a slice of Bronze Age life, but the settlement had only just been built before its demise
The short life of Must FarmPhys.org - 7 hours ago
Must Farm, an extraordinarily well-preserved Late Bronze Age settlement in Cambridgeshire, in the East of England, drew attention in national and international media in 2016 as 'Britain's Pompeii' ...The short life of Must Farm, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago
A ‘Catastrophic’ Fire Destroyed This Incredible Bronze Age Settlement a Year After It Was BuiltGizmodo - 57 minutes ago
A remarkably well-preserved Bronze Age settlement dubbed the ‘British Pompeii’ was destroyed by fire around a year after it was constructed, according to new research. It’s one of many ...
Bronze Age farm dubbed the 'Pompeii of the Fens' only operated for a YEAR before burning in a fireDaily Mail - 1 hours ago
The Must Farm site in Cambridgeshire drew worldwide attention in 2016 when it was hailed as the 'Pompeii of the Fens' - and now experts have come up with a timeline for its destruction.