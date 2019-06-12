Our Sun Is Capable of Producing Dangerous 'Superflares', New Study Says Discover Magazine - 8 hours ago A power superflare fries an exoplanet in the star's system. (Credit: NASA, ESA and D. Player) Astronomers have learned over the past decade that even large solar flares — powerful bursts ...

Study raises concern for sun ‘superflare’ Cosmos Magazine - 9 hours ago Research finds it’s not just young stars that behave explosively. Richard A Lovett reports.

Rare 'superflares' could one day threaten Earth Phys.org - Tue 11 Jun 19 Astronomers probing the edges of the Milky Way have in recent years observed some of the most brilliant pyrotechnic displays in the galaxy: superflares. Rare 'superflares' could one day threaten Earth, Eurekalert - Tue 11 Jun 19



Sun could unleash violent 'superflare' in the next century, researchers warn FOXNews - 7 hours ago Earth's aging sun could produce a massive superflare in the coming century.

Sun Could Unleash a 'Superflare' Hundreds of Thousands of Times More Powerful Than Any Known Flare Livescience - 7 hours ago A powerful superflare could disrupt electronics across the globe, causing widespread blackouts.

'Superflares' of energy emitted by stars could disrupt communications and cause dangerous blackouts Daily Mail - Tue 11 Jun 19 Yuta Notsu and colleagues from Japan, the US and the Netherlands studied superflares from 43 Sun-like stars using the Gaia spacecraft and New Mexico's Apache Point Observatory.

Our Aging Sun Is Still Capable of Unleashing 'Superflares.' Should We Worry? SPACE.com - Tue 11 Jun 19 The mature sun may still be prone to temper tantrums. A new study suggests that older stars like the sun can produce superflares — huge bursts of energy visible across hundreds of light-years.