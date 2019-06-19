Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scorpions adapt their stinging, stingers and sting contents to minimize costs of venom use

Replenishing venom takes time and energy—so it pays to be stingy with stings.

Replenishing venom takes time and energy -- so it pays to be stingy with stings. According to researchers scorpions adapt their bodies, their behavior and even the composition of their venom, ...

