E3 2019: In 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' video game you become a Jedi Knight

E3 2019: In 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' video game you become a Jedi KnightUSA today - 17 hours ago
A new revelation about the 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' video game, due Nov. 15: Character Saw Gerrara, played by Forest Whitaker, is in the cast.       
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Blitzes E3 With This Thrilling 14-Minute Gameplay TrailerHotHardware - Sat 8 Jun 19
Although Star War Jedi: Fallen Order was first announced back at E3 2018, we're getting our first real in-depth look at the game thanks to footage that Electronic Arts delivered today at ...
Watch this: EA releases 15 minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplayTechspot - Sat 8 Jun 19
E3 is kicking off on Monday, but before the main event takes place, we still have several pre-E3 publisher conferences to sit through. Electronic Arts' (EA) conference, EA Play, took place today, ...
The 'Jedi' in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order acts a lot like a SithTechradar - Sun 9 Jun 19
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's main character is kind of a jerk.