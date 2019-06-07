A 'Ridge' of Plasma Connects These Merging Galaxies

A 'Ridge' of Plasma Connects These Merging GalaxiesDiscover Magazine - Fri 7 Jun 19
Two galaxy clusters, Abell 0399 and Abell 0401, are merging about 1 billion light-years from Earth. This image shows the clusters' cores (red) in X-ray-light. The two are linked by a thin filament ...
Researchers spot ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clustersPhys.org - Fri 7 Jun 19
An international team of researchers has found evidence of a ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their ...
Cosmic bridge reveals first evidence of magnetic fields between galaxy clustersABC Science - Thu 6 Jun 19
Astrophysicists discover a giant ridge of plasma emitting radio waves that connects two galaxy clusters 10 million light years apart, providing the first direct ...
In a first, magnetic fields have been spotted between two galaxy clustersScienceNews - Thu 6 Jun 19
The discovery of magnetic fields in the gaseous filament between two galaxy clusters suggests that some large cosmic structures are magnetized.
Mysterious intergalactic bridge spanning 10 MILLION light-years spotted between galaxy clustersDaily Mail - Fri 7 Jun 19
The discovery is said to be the first of its kind, revealing a glimpse at how magnetic fields and high-energy particles extend along the 'cosmic webs' connecting distant objects in the universe.
As Galaxy Clusters Collide, 10 Million Light-Years of Radio Waves Link ThemSPACE.com - Thu 6 Jun 19
Astronomers have spotted a ridge of radio emissions 10 million light-years long joining two galaxy clusters that are slowly colliding with each other.
Astronomers Spot Mysterious, 10-Million-Light-Year-Long Magnetic Field Connecting Two Galaxy ClustersGizmodo - Thu 6 Jun 19
Scientists have detected radio waves emanating from the space between a pair of galaxy clusters—evidence of intergalactic magnetic fields and fast-moving particles in the space between these ...
Mysterious 'Bridge' of Radio Waves Between Galaxies Seems to Be Smashing the Laws of Physics (But It’s Not)Livescience - Thu 6 Jun 19
Researchers discovered a 10-million-light-year-long magnetic field, and it's doing crazy things to electrons.
Astronomers spot ‘ridge’ of plasma linking galaxy clustersAstronomy.com - Thu 6 Jun 19
These merging clusters have a special connection that’s never been seen before.
Radio ridge between two galaxy clusters bridges intergalactic spaceEurekalert - Thu 6 Jun 19
(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Intergalactic magnetic fields connect two merging galaxy clusters, according to a new study, which reports the first discovery of a vast ...