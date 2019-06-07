Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A 'Ridge' of Plasma Connects These Merging Galaxies

Discover Magazine - Fri 7 Jun 19

Two galaxy clusters, Abell 0399 and Abell 0401, are merging about 1 billion light-years from Earth. This image shows the clusters' cores (red) in X-ray-light. The two are linked by a thin filament ...

Researchers spot ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters

Phys.org - Fri 7 Jun 19

An international team of researchers has found evidence of a ridge of radio emissions joining two galaxy clusters. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their ...

Cosmic bridge reveals first evidence of magnetic fields between galaxy clusters

ABC Science - Thu 6 Jun 19

Astrophysicists discover a giant ridge of plasma emitting radio waves that connects two galaxy clusters 10 million light years apart, providing the first direct ...

In a first, magnetic fields have been spotted between two galaxy clusters

ScienceNews - Thu 6 Jun 19

The discovery of magnetic fields in the gaseous filament between two galaxy clusters suggests that some large cosmic structures are magnetized.

Mysterious intergalactic bridge spanning 10 MILLION light-years spotted between galaxy clusters

Daily Mail - Fri 7 Jun 19

The discovery is said to be the first of its kind, revealing a glimpse at how magnetic fields and high-energy particles extend along the 'cosmic webs' connecting distant objects in the universe.

As Galaxy Clusters Collide, 10 Million Light-Years of Radio Waves Link Them

SPACE.com - Thu 6 Jun 19

Astronomers have spotted a ridge of radio emissions 10 million light-years long joining two galaxy clusters that are slowly colliding with each other.

Astronomers Spot Mysterious, 10-Million-Light-Year-Long Magnetic Field Connecting Two Galaxy Clusters

Gizmodo - Thu 6 Jun 19

Scientists have detected radio waves emanating from the space between a pair of galaxy clusters—evidence of intergalactic magnetic fields and fast-moving particles in the space between these ...

Mysterious 'Bridge' of Radio Waves Between Galaxies Seems to Be Smashing the Laws of Physics (But It’s Not)

Livescience - Thu 6 Jun 19

Researchers discovered a 10-million-light-year-long magnetic field, and it's doing crazy things to electrons.

Astronomers spot ‘ridge’ of plasma linking galaxy clusters

Astronomy.com - Thu 6 Jun 19

These merging clusters have a special connection that&rsquo;s never been seen before.

Radio ridge between two galaxy clusters bridges intergalactic space

Eurekalert - Thu 6 Jun 19

(American Association for the Advancement of Science) Intergalactic magnetic fields connect two merging galaxy clusters, according to a new study, which reports the first discovery of a vast ...

