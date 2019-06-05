Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Two Papers Shed Light on How Ancient People Spread Through the American Arctic

Successive waves of migration from Siberia created the Inuit populations in North America today. (Credit: Illustration by Kerttu Majander, Design by Michelle O'Reilly) Who were the First ...

Children's teeth reveal previously unknown ancient humans in Siberia

DNA from a pair of 31,000 year old children’s teeth found near the Yana River has led to the discovery of a previously unknown group of ancient Siberians

Studies reveal ‘missing links’ in ancient Native American history

Research in North America and Russia sheds light on ancestors and migration patterns. Andrew Masterson reports.

The lineages of the first humans to reach northeastern Siberia and the Americas

Nature, Published online: 05 June 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01374-5Humans reached the Americas from northeastern Siberia during the last ice age. Genomic analyses of ancient ...

DNA from 31,000-year-old milk teeth leads to discovery of new group of ancient Siberians

Two children's milk teeth buried deep in a remote archaeological site in north eastern Siberia have revealed a previously unknown group of people lived there during the last Ice Age.

Ancient DNA sheds light on Arctic hunter-gatherer migration to North America 5,000 years ago

The first humans in North America arrived from Asia some time before 14,500 years ago. The next major stream of gene flow came about 5000 years ago, and is known to archaeologists as Paleo-Eskimos. ...

New ethnic group that was living in 'extreme' conditions in Siberia during the last Ice Age 

The breakthrough came when two children's milk teeth were found buried deep in a remote archaeological site in north eastern Siberia.

Milk teeth reveal previously uknown Ice Age people from Siberia

New genomic analysis of 31,000-year-old baby teeth recovered in Siberia is shedding light on the ancient humans who inhabited the area.

Ancient DNA sheds light on Arctic hunter-gatherer migration to North America around 5,000 years ago

An ancient population of Arctic hunter-gatherers, known as Paleo-Eskimos, made a significant genetic contribution to populations living in Arctic North America today, new research shows.

