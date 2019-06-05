Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Is your showbiz career over? Maths can reveal if an actor is peaking

ABC Science - 3 hours ago

Actors take note: your future may not be so much written in the stars as written in the stats, according to new research published today. ...

Acting success is a function of maths, not talent

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

Machine learning analysis fails to give hope to struggling performers, delivering only gloom and statistical despair. Andrew Masterson reports.

Mathematicians work out how to predict success in show business

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Mathematicians from Queen Mary University of London have found a way to predict whether an actor's career has peaked or if their most successful days lie ahead.

Mathematicians work out how to predict success in show business, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago

AI can tell if a screen star's best years are behind or in front of them

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Mathematicians at Queen Mary University, London, say they can accurately predict whether an actor's career has peaked - or if their most successful days still lie ahead.

Acting out: mathematical model predicts the future of actors’ careers

ZME Science - 8 hours ago

Being an actor isn't easy -- at least for 90% of those trying to make it.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer