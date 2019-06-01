Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Tool-use became widespread 10,000 years earlier than we thought

Newscientist - 10 hours ago

The discovery of an ancient collection of tools suggests that our ancient ancestors began using stone tools on a regular basis about 2.6 million years ago

For those about to rock: the birthplace of humanity’s tool kit found

Cosmos Magazine - 10 hours ago

Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found. Dyani Lewis reports.

Hominids may have been cutting-edge tool makers 2.6 million years ago

ScienceNews - 10 hours ago

Contested finds point to a sharp shift in toolmaking by early members of the Homo genus.

Oldest flaked stone tools point to the repeated invention of stone tools

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

A new archaeological site discovered by an international and local team of scientists working in Ethiopia shows that the origins of stone tool production are older than 2.58 million years ago. ...

Stone tools were 'invented' many times in different places, Daily Mail - 9 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer