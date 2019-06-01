Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Faculty Value Diversity, Though Time and Funding Are Barriers

The Scientist - 12 hours ago

A study finds professors from underrepresented groups more actively engage in diversity and inclusion activities.

Study: Underrepresented faculty play an uneven role in advancing diversity and inclusion

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

Increasing the diversity of scientists is a priority for many universities and professional societies. Diverse teams are more productive and innovative, and more fully represent the human race ...

Study: Underrepresented faculty play an uneven role in advancing diversity and inclusion, Eurekalert - 14 hours ago
