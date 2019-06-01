Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
To catch and reverse a quantum jump mid-flight

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 03 June 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1287-zExperiment overturns Bohr’s view of quantum jumps, demonstrating that they possess a degree of predictability ...

Physicists can predict the jumps of Schrodinger's cat (and finally save it)

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Yale researchers have figured out how to catch and save Schrödinger's famous cat, the symbol of quantum superposition and unpredictability, by anticipating its jumps and acting in real time ...

