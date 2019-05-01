Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection

Cosmos Magazine - 18 hours ago

Whipworm eggs found in 8000-year-old human coprolites. Andrew Masterson reports.

Ancient feces reveal parasites in 8,000-year-old village of Çatalhöyük

Phys.org - 20 hours ago

New research published today in the journal Antiquity reveals that ancient faeces from the prehistoric village of Çatalhöyük have provided the earliest archaeological evidence for intestinal ...

Ancient feces reveal parasites in 8,000-year-old village of Catalhoyuk, Newswise - 16 hours ago
Ancient feces reveal parasites in 8,000-year-old village of Çatalhöyük, Eurekalert - 21 hours ago

Ancient poos show intestinal benefits of life in a crowded town

Nature News - 20 hours ago

Nature, Published online: 31 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01672-yR﻿esidents of a sprawling prehistoric settlement suffered from whipworm but escaped other common parasites.

World's oldest case of whipworm infection is discovered in 9,000-year-old human faeces

Daily Mail - 19 hours ago

Scientists from the University of Cambridge studied preserved faeces samples from a prehistoric village in Turkey and discovered parasite eggs in them.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer