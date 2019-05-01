DeepMind's AI gamer is a better teammate than human players Newscientist - 11 hours ago DeepMind’s new gaming AI has learned to play Quake III Arena cooperatively with teammates, and performs better than human players

DeepMind Deploys Self-taught Agents To Beat Humans at Quake III IEEE Spectrum - 12 hours ago Without instructions, software agents learn how to crush human players at "Capture the Flag" in Quake III Arena

