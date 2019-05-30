Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

The First Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Trailer Looks Absolutely Phenomenal

Gizmodo - 1 hours ago

Thra has never looked so good.Read more...

Netflix The Dark Crystal prequel teaser trailer looks epic AF - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Fizzgig! Aughra! Skeksis! Gelfings!

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Netflix Series Teaser: Gelfling Heroes Unite

Geek.com - 4 hours ago

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is hitting Netflix this summer, and the animated fantasy series&#8217; teaser gives fans a sneak peek of Gelfling heroes who have to save Thra from evil rulers. ...

The first trailer for Netflix’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is astonishing

The Verge - 4 hours ago

The first trailer has arrived for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix’s upcoming prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson / Frank Oz movie The Dark Crystal. It makes the 10-hour ...

Netflix releases new trailer for ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

TechCrunch - 4 hours ago

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its collaboration with The Jim Henson Company on &#8220;The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,&#8221; and wow, is it a doozy. For a certain generation ...

Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' trailer brings Thra back to life

Engadget - 5 hours ago

Netflix has finally offered Dark Crystal fans a deeper look at its prequel series beyond some still images. The gorgeous first trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer