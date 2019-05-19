Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

The 'Forbidden' planet has been found in the 'Neptunian Desert'

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

An exoplanet smaller than Neptune with its own atmosphere has been discovered in the Neptunian Desert, by an international collaboration of astronomers, with the University of Warwick taking ...

Astronomers find 'Forbidden' planet in 'Neptunian Desert' around its star, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
The 'Forbidden' planet has been found in the 'Neptunian Desert', Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

Mysterious planet called 'Forbidden' is found orbiting in a 'Neptunian desert'

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

A world dubbed 'Forbidden' has been spotted in the middle of a 'Neptunian desert' around a star 920 light years away from Earth by astronomers at the University of Warwick.

'Forbidden' Planet Found In The 'Neptunian Desert'

Science 2.0 - 9 hours ago

A Neptunian planet named NGTS-4b has been found in what should be a 'Neptunian Desert' using the&nbsp;Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS) observing facility, designed to search for transiting ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer