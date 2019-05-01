Evidence found of fish swimming in unison 50 million years ago

Evidence found of fish swimming in unison 50 million years agoPhys.org - 6 hours ago
A team of researchers from Arizona State University working with a group from the Oishi Fossils Gallery of Mizuta Memorial Museum in Japan has found evidence of fish swimming in unison approximately ...
Image of the Day: Fossilized MotionThe Scientist - 7 hours ago
A fossil of a school of fish from the Eocene appears to represent coordinated collective movement.
Fossilised fish flock togetherCosmos Magazine - 20 hours ago
Remarkable find suggests group behavioural rules are very ancient. Nick Carne reports.
A 50-million-year-old fossil captures a swimming school of fishScienceNews - 20 hours ago
Analysis of a fossilized fish shoal suggests that animals may have evolved coordinated group movement around 50 million year ago.
Incredible Fossil Shows Coordinated Swimming in a School of Extinct FishGizmodo - 2 hours ago
An exquisite fossil of photographic-like quality shows nearly 260 tiny fish swimming together in what appears to be coordinated group action. The 50-million-year-old fossil is evidence that ...