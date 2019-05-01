Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Evidence found of fish swimming in unison 50 million years ago

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

A team of researchers from Arizona State University working with a group from the Oishi Fossils Gallery of Mizuta Memorial Museum in Japan has found evidence of fish swimming in unison approximately ...

Image of the Day: Fossilized Motion

The Scientist - 7 hours ago

A fossil of a school of fish from the Eocene appears to represent coordinated collective movement.

Fossilised fish flock together

Cosmos Magazine - 20 hours ago

Remarkable find suggests group behavioural rules are very ancient. Nick Carne reports.

A 50-million-year-old fossil captures a swimming school of fish

ScienceNews - 20 hours ago

Analysis of a fossilized fish shoal suggests that animals may have evolved coordinated group movement around 50 million year ago.

Incredible Fossil Shows Coordinated Swimming in a School of Extinct Fish

Gizmodo - 2 hours ago

An exquisite fossil of photographic-like quality shows nearly 260 tiny fish swimming together in what appears to be coordinated group action. The 50-million-year-old fossil is evidence that ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer