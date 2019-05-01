'Loser effect' evolves separate from fighting ability Phys.org - 6 hours ago The "loser effect—which causes animals to shy away from violence after losing a fight—evolves independently of any change in fighting ability, new research suggests.

Loser behaviour and fighting ability unconnected Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago Breeding beetles to be more ready to fight after a defeat didn’t improve their ability to do so. Andrew Masterson reports.