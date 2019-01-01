Netflix may 'rethink' filming in Georgia if abortion law takes effect - CNET

Netflix may 'rethink' filming in Georgia if abortion law takes effect - CNETCNET - 5 hours ago
Streaming giant may consider pulling production of its Stranger Things series from the state.
Netflix Comes Out Against Georgia's Anti-Abortion Law, Other Studios Still SilentGizmodo - 6 hours ago
The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale may be a month away, but it already feels like it’s making headlines. More states have passed and signed legislation that makes it hard for women ...
Netflix to 'rethink' investment in Georgia if abortion law takes effectReuters Technology - 10 hours ago
Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it would "rethink" its film and television production investment in Georgia if a new law severely restricting abortion in the state is implemented, but will continue ...
Netflix vows to fight Georgia’s abortion ban in courtFastcompany Tech - 10 hours ago
Netflix is the first major studio to take a stand on abortion bans. Netflix just picked a very worthy fight.Read Full Story