Honda’s Compact EV Will Swap Out Side Mirrors For Cameras

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

Side mirrors on cars have been more or less a standard as far as we can remember. However, it seems that Honda believes that there could be a better solution in the form of cameras and they ...

Honda's compact EV swaps mirrors for side cameras

Engadget - 10 hours ago

Not only will Honda&#039;s cool little electric vehicle, the Honda E, come with cameras instead of side mirrors, they&#039;ll be offered as a standard feature. The compact cameras will ...

Honda E electric hatch will feature standard camera side mirrors - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 10 hours ago

If you're still holding out hope for a US debut, this is yet another nail in that coffin.

The all-electric Honda e is bringing its side view mirrors inside

TechCrunch - 11 hours ago

Honda e, the compact electric vehicle that&#8217;s coming to market in spring 2020, is bringing its side view mirrors inside. The company confirmed Tuesday that its side camera mirror system, ...

