Honda’s Compact EV Will Swap Out Side Mirrors For Cameras

Honda’s Compact EV Will Swap Out Side Mirrors For CamerasUbergizmo - 4 hours ago
Side mirrors on cars have been more or less a standard as far as we can remember. However, it seems that Honda believes that there could be a better solution in the form of cameras and they ...
Honda's compact EV swaps mirrors for side camerasEngadget - 10 hours ago
Not only will Honda's cool little electric vehicle, the Honda E, come with cameras instead of side mirrors, they'll be offered as a standard feature. The compact cameras will ...
Honda E electric hatch will feature standard camera side mirrors - RoadshowCNET Cutting Edge - 10 hours ago
If you're still holding out hope for a US debut, this is yet another nail in that coffin.
The all-electric Honda e is bringing its side view mirrors insideTechCrunch - 11 hours ago
Honda e, the compact electric vehicle that’s coming to market in spring 2020, is bringing its side view mirrors inside. The company confirmed Tuesday that its side camera mirror system, ...