Researchers wonder if ancient supernovae prompted human ancestors to walk upright

Ancient supernovae prompted our ancestors to walk upright to avoid forest fires Daily Mail - 6 hours ago An ancient supernovae could have triggered a surge in cosmic energy that bombarded the Earth causing a surge in lightening strikes that caused forest fires leading to human evolution.

Scientists claim ancient supernova led humans to walk upright UPI - 3 hours ago The authors of a new study argue an ancient supernova may have triggered a series of events that ended with early humans walking upright.