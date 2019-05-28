Researchers wonder if ancient supernovae prompted human ancestors to walk uprightPhys.org - 7 hours ago
Did ancient supernovae induce proto-humans to walk on two legs, eventually resulting in homo sapiens with hands free to build cathedrals, design rockets and snap iPhone selfies?Researchers wonder if ancient supernovae prompted human ancestors to walk upright, Newswise - 6 hours ago
Researchers wonder if ancient supernovae prompted human ancestors to walk upright, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago
Ancient supernovae prompted our ancestors to walk upright to avoid forest firesDaily Mail - 6 hours ago
An ancient supernovae could have triggered a surge in cosmic energy that bombarded the Earth causing a surge in lightening strikes that caused forest fires leading to human evolution.
Scientists claim ancient supernova led humans to walk uprightUPI - 3 hours ago
The authors of a new study argue an ancient supernova may have triggered a series of events that ended with early humans walking upright.