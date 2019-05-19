Exploring the history of the apple from its wild origins

Recent archaeological finds of ancient preserved apple seeds across Europe and West Asia combined with historical, paleontological, and recently published genetic data are presenting a fascinating ...

The apple is not your typical fruiting tree.

ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

Apples originally evolved in the wild to entice ancient megafauna to disperse their seeds. More recently, humans began spreading the trees along the Silk Road with other familiar crops. Dispersing ...

Exploring the origins of the apple, Eurekalert - 16 hours ago