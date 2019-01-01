Stolen CIA Hacking Tools Unleash Mayhem On Baltimore's Computer Systems

Stolen CIA Hacking Tools Unleash Mayhem On Baltimore's Computer SystemsHotHardware - 34 minutes ago
Back in 2017, the National Security Agency (NSA) lost control of one of its hacking tools called EternalBlue. Since the hacking tool slipped into the world, it has been picked up by hackers ...
US cities are being held hostage with stolen NSA toolsTechspot - 1 hours ago
Since May 7, the city of Baltimore in Maryland has been struggling to cope with a ransomware attack that has crippled its digital capabilities. Local government employees’ computers were infected ...
Stolen NSA hacking tool now victimizing US cities, report says - CNETCNET - 22 hours ago
The EternalBlue hacking exploit, already used in the infamous WannaCry and NotPetya attacks, has now surfaced in the NSA's own backyard, says The New York Times.