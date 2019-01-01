Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Stolen CIA Hacking Tools Unleash Mayhem On Baltimore's Computer Systems

HotHardware - 34 minutes ago

Back in 2017, the National Security Agency (NSA) lost control of one of its hacking tools called EternalBlue. Since the hacking tool slipped into the world, it has been picked up by hackers ...

US cities are being held hostage with stolen NSA tools

Techspot - 1 hours ago

Since May 7, the city of Baltimore in Maryland has been struggling to cope with a ransomware attack that has crippled its digital capabilities. Local government employees’ computers were infected ...

Stolen NSA hacking tool now victimizing US cities, report says - CNET

CNET - 22 hours ago

The EternalBlue hacking exploit, already used in the infamous WannaCry and NotPetya attacks, has now surfaced in the NSA's own backyard, says The New York Times.

