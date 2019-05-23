Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
'Terminator: Dark Fate' First Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

SPACE.com - 31 minutes ago

Cinema's favorite silver-suited, metal-booted cybernetic killing machine is back.

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer Teases A New Judgment Day

Geek.com - 4 hours ago

Travel back in time to 1984 (or dig out your old VHS) and watch The Terminator. James Cameron’s brutal little sci-fi horror movie totally rules and makes complete sense as a closed time [&#8230;] The ...

Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Brings Back Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

There has been a lot of anticipation for the new Terminator movie and fans are going to like the fact that the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate has been released today. It brings back ...

Linda Hamilton is back and buff as ever in Terminator: Dark Fate trailer

Arstechnica - 5 hours ago

New film touted as a sequel to the original Terminator and T2: Judgement Day

Sarah Connor returns in the teaser trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

Oh boy, there&#8217;s another Terminator movie on its way. I haven&#8217;t watched any of the franchise&#8217;s big-screen installments since &#8220;Terminator 2&#8221; — not &#8220;Rise of ...

Terminator: Dark Fate’s first trailer sees Linda Hamilton’s return as Sarah Connor

The Verge - 5 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he’d be back in the first Terminator movie back in 1984 and 35 years later, that’s come true, again. He’s returned a few times since, but the first ...

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer blurs lines between humans and Terminators - CNET

CNET - 6 hours ago

The Terminator came back -- and we'll reserve judgement on his latest film, Dark Fate, based on the first trailer.

The First Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Has Double the Terminator Trouble

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

The first trailer for the third attempt at rebooting the Terminator franchise is here and, appropriately enough, the new Terminator power is in line with that.Read more...

