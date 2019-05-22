One billion year old fungi found is Earth's oldest

One billion year old fungi found is Earth's oldestPhys.org - 3 hours ago
Scientists have unearthed fossilised fungi dating back up to one billion years, in a discovery that could reshape our understanding of how life on land evolved, research showed Wednesday.
Fossilized Fungus Dates Back 1 Billion Years AgoThe Scientist - 3 hours ago
Paleontologists find microscopic fungi in Arctic Canada that is reported to be about twice as old as the previously oldest known fossils of fungi.
Billion-Year-Old Fossil Fungi, Oldest Known, Revises Broader Evolution TimelineDiscover Magazine - 4 hours ago
The fungus among us is a key player in the ecosystem — and was part of the world hundreds of millions of years before we were. Hold on, make that potentially a billion years before we came ...
Billion-year-old fossils set back evolution of earliest fungiNature News - 6 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01629-1Microscopic specimens discovered in the Canadian Arctic are surprisingly intricate.
Billion-year-old fossils may be early fungusArstechnica - 34 minutes ago
Shrooms' relatives beat us to multicellularity by a healthy margin.
Old mold: Fossil of world's earliest fungus unearthed in CanadaReuters - 2 hours ago
Microfossils of a globular spore connected to a T-shaped filament excavated in an Arctic region of northwestern Canada represent the oldest-known fungus, a discovery that sheds light on the ...