One billion year old fungi found is Earth's oldest Phys.org - 3 hours ago Scientists have unearthed fossilised fungi dating back up to one billion years, in a discovery that could reshape our understanding of how life on land evolved, research showed Wednesday.

Fossilized Fungus Dates Back 1 Billion Years Ago The Scientist - 3 hours ago Paleontologists find microscopic fungi in Arctic Canada that is reported to be about twice as old as the previously oldest known fossils of fungi.

Billion-Year-Old Fossil Fungi, Oldest Known, Revises Broader Evolution Timeline Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago The fungus among us is a key player in the ecosystem — and was part of the world hundreds of millions of years before we were. Hold on, make that potentially a billion years before we came ...

Billion-year-old fossils set back evolution of earliest fungi Nature News - 6 hours ago Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01629-1Microscopic s﻿pecimens discovered in the Canadian Arctic are surprisingly intricate.

Billion-year-old fossils may be early fungus Arstechnica - 34 minutes ago Shrooms' relatives beat us to multicellularity by a healthy margin.