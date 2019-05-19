Scientists break record for highest-temperature superconductor

Superconductivity at 250 K in lanthanum hydride under high pressures Nature News - 6 hours ago Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1201-8A lanthanum hydride compound at a pressure of around 170 gigapascals is found to exhibit superconductivity ...

Superconductivity near room temperature Nature News - 6 hours ago Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01583-yFor a century, researchers have sought materials that superconduct — transport electricity without loss ...

New Paper Confirms Near-Room-Temperature Superconductivity in Wild, Hydrogen-Rich Material Gizmodo - 6 hours ago A team of physicists has published peer-reviewed results documenting near-room-temperature superconductivity in the hydrogen-rich compound lanthanum hydride. Read more...