Scientists break record for highest-temperature superconductor, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago
Superconductivity at 250 K in lanthanum hydride under high pressuresNature News - 6 hours ago
Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1201-8A lanthanum hydride compound at a pressure of around 170 gigapascals is found to exhibit superconductivity ...
Nature, Published online: 22 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01583-yFor a century, researchers have sought materials that superconduct — transport electricity without loss ...
A team of physicists has published peer-reviewed results documenting near-room-temperature superconductivity in the hydrogen-rich compound lanthanum hydride. Read more...
Superconductivity reported at the temperature of a good freezerArs Technica - 6 hours ago
The catch? You need about a million atmospheres of pressure.