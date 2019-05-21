US Postal Service to launch test of self-driving trucks Phys.org - 3 hours ago The US Postal Service said Tuesday it would begin its first tests of self-driving trucks to deliver mail between two distribution centers in the southwest.

Self-driving trucks go postal in USPS two-week pilot - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 29 minutes ago TuSimple's trucks will help deliver mail in the American Southwest.

The USPS Is Testing Self-Driving Trucks to Deliver Your Mountain of Packages Gizmodo - 29 minutes ago The famous United States Postal Service motto says, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Well, that’s ...

The Postal Service is piloting self-driving mail trucks Techspot - 29 minutes ago The United States Postal Service is conducting a pilot program in which letters and packages will be transported between two cities using custom Peterbilt trucks developed by self-driving startup ...

U.S. Postal Service Testing Self-Driving Trucks For Mail Delivery Ubergizmo - 29 minutes ago A lot of work is happening in the trucking market to bring about big rigs that are capable of driving themselves. Many companies are working to make this happen and TuSimple is one of them. ...

Postal Service to test autonomous semi trucks for hauling mail across state lines USA today - 30 minutes ago The U.S. Postal Service this month will experiment with self-driving semi-trucks transporting mail between distribution centers in Phoenix and Dallas.

US Postal Service will use autonomous big rigs to ship mail in new test The Verge - 2 hours ago The United States Postal Service (USPS) has chosen self-driving trucking company TuSimple to haul mail as part of a two-week test of the startup’s autonomous technology. TuSimple ...

USPS is experimenting with self-driving mail trucks Engadget - 3 hours ago The USPS is thinking of hauling your mail and packages across the country with the help of self-driving trucks. It has awarded San Diego self-driving truck company TuSimple with a contract ...

Self-driving truck startup TuSimple will haul mail for USPS in two-week pilot TechCrunch - 5 hours ago TuSimple, the self-driving truck startup that reached unicorn status earlier this year with a $1 billion valuation, is getting two weeks to prove its tech to the United States Postal Service. ...

Self-driving trucks begin mail delivery test for U.S. Postal Service Reuters Technology - 7 hours ago The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday started a two-week test transporting mail across three Southwestern states using self-driving trucks, a step forward in the effort to commercialize autonomous ...