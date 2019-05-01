Bonobo mothers stand guard and chase off rivals while their sons mate Newscientist - 7 hours ago Bonobo mothers help their sons with hook-ups, guard the young lovers while they mate, and even haul rival males off females mid-sex

Bonobo moms play an active role in helping their sons find a mate Phys.org - 7 hours ago Many social animals share child-rearing duties, but research publishing May 20 in the journal Current Biology finds that bonobo moms go the extra step and actually take action to ensure their ... Bonobo moms play an active role in helping their sons find a mate, Eurekalert - 7 hours ago



Bonobo mothers find mates for their sons Daily Mail - 6 hours ago The Bonobo species also protected their sons from other males during copulation, the team from the Max Planck Institute in Germany said.