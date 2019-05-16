New Horizons Reveals Ultima Thule's Quiet, Lonesome Past Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago After New Horizons streaked past Pluto in 2015, its main task was over, but it still had work to do. On New Year’s Day of 2019, it made a flyby of another, even more distant object named 2014 ...

New Horizons team publishes first Kuiper Belt flyby science results Phys.org - 4 hours ago NASA's New Horizons mission team has published the first profile of the farthest world ever explored, a planetary building block and Kuiper Belt object called 2014 MU69.

Bland, no moons, no craters, no atmosphere. Welcome to Ultima Thule Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago The Kuiper Belt Object looks dull, but that’s what make it exciting. Richard A Lovett reports.

First results from New Horizons’ time in the Kuiper Belt Ars Technica - 3 hours ago Only about 10 percent of the data has been transmitted so far, but it says a lot.

Distant object at edge of Solar System is an ancient relic from 4.5 billion years ago USA today - 5 hours ago It's a rather uninspiring object, with no moons, rings or dust clouds in orbit around it; nor is there any evidence of an atmosphere.

A Gentle Kiss: How the Kuiper Belt Object Ultima Thule Was Born SPACE.com - 6 hours ago A surprisingly gentle merger between two small primordial bodies formed the distant object Ultima Thule, a new study suggests.

NASA finds space rock Ultima Thule is two bodies in an eternal hug - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 7 hours ago New Horizons' visit to the cold, tiny world provides a glimpse at the earliest days of our solar system.