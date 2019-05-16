Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot was active before deadly collision, federal investigators say

The Washington Post - 4 minutes ago

The collision was at least the third fatal crash in the U.S. involving Tesla's driver-assistance system.

Tesla’s Model 3 autopilot mode was activated seconds before a fatal crash

MIT Technology Review - 3 hours ago

NTSB: Autopilot was in use before Tesla hit semitrailer

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

A Tesla Model S involved in a fatal crash with a semitrailer in Florida March 1 was operating on the company's semi-autonomous Autopilot system, federal investigators have determined.

NTSB: Autopilot Was in Use Before Tesla Hit Semitrailer, Voice of America - 22 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 in Fatal Accident Had Autopilot Engaged

Extremetech - 37 minutes ago

Several Tesla crashes have resulted in fatalities, and another deadly crash occurred in March. According to a newly released report, the driver in that accident had Autopilot activated at the ...

Tesla Model 3: Autopilot engaged during fatal crash

BBC Technology - 4 hours ago

The driver had not had his hands on the wheel for 10 seconds, a report has found.

Tesla Model 3 that crashed in Florida had Autopilot active, NTSB finds - Roadshow

CNET Cutting Edge - 14 hours ago

Whether or not the driver’s hands were on the wheel is unknown.

Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about system

Reuters Technology - 18 hours ago

Tesla Inc's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal March 1 crash of a 2018 Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida, in at least the third fatal U.S. crash reported involving the driver-assistance ...

Autopilot was active when a Tesla crashed into a truck, killing driver

Arstechnica - 21 hours ago

NTSB report says driver engaged Autopilot 10 seconds before the deadly crash.

NTSB says Tesla's Autopilot was active during fatal Model 3 crash

Engadget - 22 hours ago

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report that Tesla&#039;s Autopilot system was active at the time of a fatal Model 3 crash in Delray Beach, Florida. Data ...

Tesla’s Autopilot was engaged when Model 3 crashed into truck, report states

The Verge - 24 hours ago

Tesla’s advanced driver assist system, Autopilot, was active when a Model 3 driven by a 50-year-old Florida man crashed into the side of a tractor trailer truck on March 1st, ...

Tesla's Autopilot system was engaged during fatal Florida crash in March: NTSB

Reuters Technology - 24 hours ago

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that Tesla's Autopilot feature was engaged during a fatal March 1 crash of a Model 3, in the latest serious crash reported that involves ...

Elon Musk Wildly Claims Tesla EVs Will Be Able Drive Autonomously Coast-to-Coast This Year

HotHardware - Sat 11 May 19

Tesla has been betting big on autonomous driving and recently held an Autonomy Day where it rolled out its new, next-generation full self-driving computer claiming that it was the most powerful ...

Tesla’s autopilot was engaged prior to fatal Florida crash: NTSB report

Fastcompany Tech - 21 hours ago

The car did not detect the driver&#x2019;s hands on the wheel for eight seconds. A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sheds light on a fatal crash involving a Tesla. ...

