Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged Earlier than Thought: Study The Scientist - 16 hours ago Fossil records show that the most recent shared ancestor with modern humans may have lived at least 800,000 years ago.

Neanderthals and modern humans parted company earlier than thought Cosmos Magazine - 18 hours ago Tooth study pushes back the last common ancestor by around 400,000 years. Andrew Masterson reports.

Did we split from Neanderthals 400,000 years earlier than we thought? Newscientist - 18 hours ago An analysis of fossil teeth suggests that the shared ancestor of modern humans and our Neanderthal cousins may have lived more than 800,000 years ago

Fossil teeth push the human-Neandertal split back to about 1 million years ago ScienceNews - 18 hours ago A study of fossilized teeth shifts the age of the last common ancestor between Neandertals and humans.

Humans and Neanderthals diverged at least 800,000 years ago, new teeth study shows ZME Science - 56 minutes ago This just goes to show how complex our evolutionary history really is.

Neanderthals split from modern humans much earlier than thought, study suggests USA today - 16 hours ago A new study suggests that modern humans and our closest relatives the Neanderthals may have split at least 800,000 years ago, hundreds of thousands of years earlier than had been thought.