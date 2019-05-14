Traces of crawling in Italian cave give clues to ancient humans' social behavior

Humans crawled through a cave 14,000 years ago. We can still see their perfectly preserved footprints. FOXNews - 20 hours ago About 14,000 years ago, a party of five barefoot people — two adults, one preteen and two children — walked and even crawled through a dark passageway in a cave, according to a new study ... Humans Crawled Through a Cave 14,000 Years Ago. We Can Still See Their Perfectly Preserved Footprints., Livescience - Tue 14 May 19



Stone Age families crawled on hand and foot through dark caves for FUN, study suggests Daily Mail - Tue 14 May 19 Researchers studied 180 hand and footprints line the clay-rich floor of Italy’s cave of Bàsura in the famous Toirano caves, revealing how ancient humans explored narrow tunnels.