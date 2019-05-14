Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Traces of crawling in Italian cave give clues to ancient humans' social behavior

Phys.org - Tue 14 May 19

Evidence of crawling in an Italian cave system sheds new light on how late Stone Age humans behaved as a group, especially when exploring new grounds, says a study published today in eLife.

Humans crawled through a cave 14,000 years ago. We can still see their perfectly preserved footprints.

FOXNews - 20 hours ago

About 14,000 years ago, a party of five barefoot people — two adults, one preteen and two children — walked and even crawled through a dark passageway in a cave, according to a new study ...

Stone Age families crawled on hand and foot through dark caves for FUN, study suggests

Daily Mail - Tue 14 May 19

Researchers studied 180 hand and footprints line the clay-rich floor of Italy’s cave of Bàsura in the famous Toirano caves, revealing how ancient humans explored narrow tunnels.

Evidence suggests Stone Age family explored Italian cave on their hands, knees

UPI - Tue 14 May 19

Archaeologists have discovered 14,000-year-old evidence of a crawling expedition through an Italian cave.

