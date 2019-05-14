Match App’s Dating Coaches Are Here to Ease Your Nerves

Match App’s Dating Coaches Are Here to Ease Your NervesGeek.com - 24 hours ago
Modern technology has made it easier to find everything from casual hookups to everlasting love, it has also turned the online dating game on its head. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach ...
Match app offers free dating coaches to help send messages, get over breakups, and find loveDaily Mail - Tue 14 May 19
Match announced today that it is beginning to roll out a new service called AskMatch which allows its paid users to chat on the phone with one of the company's dating 'experts.'
Match now offers dating coaches who help its members with profiles, dating challengesTechCrunch - Tue 14 May 19
If the world of online dating feels too intimidating, Match’s new service AskMatch aims to help. The flagship dating brand from Match Group — which also operates Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, ...
Match launches app feature to help you plan dates, find out what to wear and moreUSA today - Tue 14 May 19
Got a dating question? Need advice? The Match.com app is throwing in a free feature that can help.        
Match app adds an offline dating coach for your online dating woesEngadget - Tue 14 May 19
Online dating is its own big, scary jungle, and often users are left on their own when it comes to problems like ghosting or mixed signals in texts. Match.com thinks it can help users ...