Lyft also trying out PIN-based airport pickups in Portland

Lyft also trying out PIN-based airport pickups in PortlandEngadget - 8 hours ago
Lyft wants to speed up airport pickups with some changes to how it matches drivers. The rideshare company is debuting a PIN-based pickup feature at Portland International Airport today, ...
Uber launches PIN feature to cut wait times at U.S. airports, starting in PortlandTechCrunch - 20 hours ago
Uber is piloting a new PIN feature at the Portland International Airport that will give riders a one-time 6-digit numeric code in an effort to speed up pickup times and reduce traffic congestion. ...