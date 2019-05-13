Lyft also trying out PIN-based airport pickups in Portland Engadget - 8 hours ago Lyft wants to speed up airport pickups with some changes to how it matches drivers. The rideshare company is debuting a PIN-based pickup feature at Portland International Airport today, ...

Uber is testing PIN-based pickup at the Portland airport Engadget - 16 hours ago Finding your Uber at a crowded arrivals curb while several other passengers are doing the same can be daunting. To help alleviate that pain, Uber is piloting a PIN feature today at ...

Uber’s New PIN Feature Will Reduce Waiting Times At Airports Ubergizmo - 17 hours ago It can often be difficult to find an Uber when you’re looking to make a quick exit from the airport. That’s because you’re not the only one looking for an Uber. Airports, ...

Uber testing PIN feature to speed up airport rides - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 17 hours ago It's like a virtual taxi line.