Quieter intensive care units may translate to better outcomes for infants in new study

Medical Xpress - 9 hours ago

Excessive noise is widely known to have negative effects on health, and children in neonatal intensive care units are among the most vulnerable. To help preterm infants make a smooth transition ...

Locating a shooter from the first shot via cellphone

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

In the past several decades, militaries have worked hard to develop technologies that simultaneously protect infantry soldiers' hearing and aid in battlefield communication. However, these advanced ...

How acoustics detected artillery in WWI

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

During World War I, William Lawrence Bragg led a team of engineers in the development of an acoustic method to locate enemy artillery, work that was so successful that it was soon used widely ...

How acoustic 'sound ranging' was used to detect artillery movements during World War One 

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

British physicist and Nobel prize winner aged just 25, Sir William Lawrence Bragg, was recruited to work on the project which allowed the British and US troops to detect the German artillery.

Noise-cancelling headsets worn by soldiers can reveal the position of a sniper after a single shot 

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

French-German Research Institute of Saint-Louis technology uses the sounds caused as bullets zip past to pinpoint attackers and could be used on the battlefield within two years.

