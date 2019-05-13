Why San Francisco’s ban on face recognition is only the start of a long fight MIT Technology Review - 3 hours ago The city government can’t use the technology, but private companies still can, and regulating those uses is a thornier problem.

San Francisco becomes first city in U.S. to ban facial-recognition software The Washington Post - Tue 14 May 19 The ban dealt a swift symbolic blow to a key technology rapidly being deployed by law-enforcement agencies nationwide.

Yes, Americans can opt-out of airport facial recognition. Here’s how TechCrunch - Mon 13 May 19 Whether you like it or not, facial recognition tech to check in for your flight will soon be coming to an airport near you. Over a dozen U.S. airports are already rolling out the technology, ...

The Ever photo app turned users’ private snaps into AI facial recognition fodder The Verge - Fri 10 May 19 A photo storage app that offers users “free, unlimited private backup of all your life’s memories” has been secretly using customers’ private snaps to train and sell facial ...

