Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone Will Soon Be Available in Black and White, as the Cosmos Demands

Gizmodo - 14 hours ago

The Twilight Zone in color feels off, even as a revival. Soon, we’ll be able to watch it as it was always supposed to be: in black and white.Read more...

CBS All Access will stream 'Twilight Zone' in black and white

Engadget - Sat 11 May 19

It&#039;s not often that streaming services are willing to release new versions of their shows to cater to fans, but CBS All Access is willing to make an exception. It&#039;s launching ...

CBS will release a black-and-white version of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone

The Verge - Sat 11 May 19

In April, CBS All Access launched Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, the latest in a string of remakes of the franchise, and the latest anthology-style show to come from ...

