Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Directed evolution opens door to new antibiotics

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

In the ongoing arms race with humans and their antibiotics on one side, and bacteria with their ability to evolve defenses to antibiotics on the other, humans have enlisted a new ally—other ...

Directed evolution gets bacteria designing new antibiotics for us

Gizmag - 11 hours ago

Evolution is an incredible process, allowing life to adapt to changes in its environment. In the 1990s, the lab of Frances Arnold showed how we can turn this process to our advantage ...

Remote control with engineered enzymes

Science Now - 21 hours ago

Engineered enzymes build lactams of different sizes

CandEN - 21 hours ago

Enantioselective C–H amidation could help chemists create new drugs

Scientists deploy directed evolution to create new antibiotics

UPI - 12 minutes ago

Using a method known as directed evolution, researchers successfully synthesized beta-lactams, a molecular structure used to create antibiotics.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer