Some deep-sea fish have evolved souped-up colour night vision

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

Several species of fish living in the deep ocean have evolved extra copies of genes that enable them to see a range of colour hues in the near-darkness

For fish in the inky blackness, colours abound

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

Genetic research reveals previously unknown vision proteins in deep sea species. Stephen Fleischfresser reports.

This Deep-Sea Fish Has the Most Types of Opsins Among Vertebrates

The Scientist - 8 hours ago

The silver spinyfin has an extraordinary diversity of rod photopigments, which researchers propose may allow it to see color in the deep, dark sea.

Jeepers, creatures, where'd you get those peepers?

Science Now - 8 hours ago

Color vision found in fish that live in near darkness

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

An international team of researchers discovered a previously unknown visual system that may allow color vision in deep, dark waters where animals were presumed to be colorblind. The research ...

Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see color in the darkness

Reuters Science - 4 hours ago

While people and other vertebrates are color blind in dim light, some deep-sea fish may possess keen color vision to thrive in the near total darkness of their extreme environment thanks to ...

Some Deep-Sea Fish Can See Color in Near Total Darkness

Gizmodo - 7 hours ago

A newly discovered visual system in deep-sea fish could allow them to discern predators from prey in the low-light conditions found at the bottom of the ocean, new research suggests.Read more...

New type of highly sensitive vision discovered in deep-sea fish

ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

The deep sea is home to fish species that can detect various wavelengths of light in near-total darkness. Unlike other vertebrates, they have several genes for the light-sensitive photopigment ...

