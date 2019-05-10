Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Early universe much brighter than predicted

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Space telescope observations reveal clues to a critical period. Andrew Masterson reports.

Early Galaxies Shone Brighter and Hotter than Expected

Discover Magazine - Fri 10 May 19

Our universe’s first galaxies shone hotter and brighter than scientists thought, according to a group of astronomers who tapped a whopping 400 hours of observing time on NASA’s Spitzer ...

Early galaxies shone brighter and hotter than expected, Astronomy.com - Fri 10 May 19

New clues about how ancient galaxies lit up the universe

Phys.org - Thu 9 May 19

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has revealed that some of the universe's earliest galaxies were brighter than expected. The excess light is a byproduct of the galaxies releasing incredibly high ...

New Clues About How Ancient Galaxies Lit up the Universe, SpaceDaily - Fri 10 May 19
New clues about how ancient galaxies lit up the universe, Science Blog - Thu 9 May 19
New clues about how ancient galaxies lit up the Universe, ScienceDaily - Thu 9 May 19
New clues about how ancient galaxies lit up the universe, Eurekalert - Thu 9 May 19

These Ancient Galaxies Are Far Brighter Than Expected. Does That Signal a Cosmic Turning Point?

SPACE.com - 6 hours ago

By staring at the sky for over 200 hours, the Spitzer Space Telescope collected light that finally reached Earth after a 13-billion-year voyage through space.

Bright galaxies help solve mystery about early universe

ZME Science - Thu 9 May 19

They were much brighter than they were supposed to be.

NASA Telescope Reveals Secrets of Ancient Galaxies That ‘Lit Up’ the Universe

Geek.com - Thu 9 May 19

NASA&#8217;s Spitzer Space Telescope is giving astronomers a rare glimpse at what the early days of the universe may have looked like: It recently revealed that some of the universe&#8217;s ...

NASA telescope spies unusual galaxies from dawn of the universe - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Wed 8 May 19

After staring at the sky for 200 hours, the Spitzer telescope spots 135 surprisingly bright galaxies from the early universe.

