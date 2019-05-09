Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

New Jurassic non-avian theropod dinosaur sheds light on origin of flight in Dinosauria

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

A new Jurassic non-avian theropod dinosaur from 163 million-year-old fossil deposits in northeastern China provides new information regarding the incredible richness of evolutionary experimentation ...

Image of the Day: Bat-like Wings

The Scientist - 12 hours ago

Paleontologists find a fossil of a dinosaur, Ambopteryx longibrachium, with membranous wings, in China.

Forget Batman. New species of bat-winged dinosaur discovered

USA today - 4 hours ago

Another dinosaur species with bat-like-wings has been discovered, scientists announced in a new study published Wednesday. The 163-million-year-old fossil, which was a complete skeleton, was ...

Bat-winged dinosaur discovered in China — only the second of its kind

ZME Science - 8 hours ago

This dinosaur was more like a flying squirrel than a bird.

Bat-winged dinosaur was intriguing detour in evolution of flight

Reuters - Wed 8 May 19

A fossil unearthed in northeastern China of a feathered dinosaur a bit bigger than a blue jay that possessed bat-like wings represents a remarkable but short-lived detour in the evolution of ...

Adorable Jurassic Dinosaur May Have Flown With Bat-Like Wings

Gizmodo - Wed 8 May 19

During the Jurassic period, various dinosaurs experimented with different forms of powered flight. The discovery of a new dinosaur species in China suggests some of these pioneering flyers evolved ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer