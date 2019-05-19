Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

A bag of godly goodies

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Fox-snout pouch reveals shamanic meds.

1,000-year-old drug pouch reveals evidence of complex ancient psychedelic consumption

Gizmag - Tue 7 May 19

The extraordinary discovery of a one-thousand-year-old pouch in southwestern Bolivia has revealed traces of several psychoactive compounds, indicating not only some of the earliest archeological ...

Kit ﻿for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tomb

Nature News - Mon 6 May 19

Kit ﻿for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tombKit ﻿for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tomb, Published online: 06 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01463-5Bag ...

Traces of five drugs found on 1000-year-old South American ritual kit

Newscientist - Mon 6 May 19

Cocaine and components of ayahuasca were detected on an ancient pouch found in Bolivia, providing evidence of hallucinogen use in pre-Columbian times

An ancient pouch reveals the hallucinogen stash of an Andes shaman

ScienceNews - Mon 6 May 19

South American shamans in the Andes Mountains carried mind-altering ingredients 1,000 years ago, a study finds.

Ancient ritual bundle contained multiple psychotropic plants

Phys.org - Mon 6 May 19

A thousand years ago, Native Americans in South America used multiple psychotropic plants—possibly simultaneously—to induce hallucinations and altered consciousness, according to an international ...

Ancient ritual bundle contained multiple psychotropic plants, Science Blog - Tue 7 May 19

1,000-year-old psychedelic drug kit contains traces of cocaine, ayahuasca

FOXNews - 2 hours ago

You never know when your stash might be found.

Cocaine, ayahuasca, and DMT — South Americans had hardcore rituals 1,000 years ago

ZME Science - 7 hours ago

High in the Andes, shamans got high using some serious drugs.

1,000-Year-Old Psychedelic Drug Kit Contains Traces of Cocaine and Ayahuasca

Gizmodo - 21 hours ago

Archaeologists in the Bolivian Andes have discovered a 1,000-year-old ritual bundle—basically a stash of drug paraphernalia—containing traces five different psychoactive substances, including ...

1,000-Year-Old Bag With Psychotropic Plants, Cocaine Discovered in Bolivia

Geek.com - Tue 7 May 19

Researchers exploring dry rock shelters in southwestern Bolivia recently found a mysterious ritual bundle, which contained traces of psychotropic plants and cocaine that were approximately 1,000-years-old. ...

Thousand year-old fox snout bag held potent hallucinogens

Chemistry World - Tue 7 May 19

Chemical analysis reveals ancient South Americans used mix of psychoactive substances in rituals

South Americans were taking cocaine and hallucinogenic drugs a THOUSAND YEARS ago

Daily Mail - Mon 6 May 19

A research team was searching for ancient occupations in the dry rock shelters of the now-dry Sora River valley in south western Bolivia when they found a ritual bundle as part of a human burial.

Evidence of Ayahuasca, Other Hallucinogens Detected in Pre-Columbian 'Drug Bag'

Livescience - Mon 6 May 19

Shamans performed rituals that typically involved psychotropic substances.

Ancient Bolivian ritual kit contains traces of hallucinogens

Ars Technica - Mon 6 May 19

The shaman's repertoire may have included cocaine and ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca fixings found in 1,000-year-old bundle in the Andes

ScienceDaily - Mon 6 May 19

Today's hipster creatives and entrepreneurs are hardly the first generation to partake of ayahuasca, according to archaeologists who have discovered traces of the powerfully hallucinogenic potion ...

Ayahuasca fixings found in 1,000-year-old bundle in the Andes, Eurekalert - Mon 6 May 19
Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer