A bag of godly goodies

A bag of godly goodiesCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
Fox-snout pouch reveals shamanic meds.
1,000-year-old drug pouch reveals evidence of complex ancient psychedelic consumptionGizmag - Tue 7 May 19
The extraordinary discovery of a one-thousand-year-old pouch in southwestern Bolivia has revealed traces of several psychoactive compounds, indicating not only some of the earliest archeological ...
Kit for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tombNature News - Mon 6 May 19
Kit for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tombKit for consuming hallucinogenic plants found in ancient tomb, Published online: 06 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01463-5Bag ...
Traces of five drugs found on 1000-year-old South American ritual kitNewscientist - Mon 6 May 19
Cocaine and components of ayahuasca were detected on an ancient pouch found in Bolivia, providing evidence of hallucinogen use in pre-Columbian times
An ancient pouch reveals the hallucinogen stash of an Andes shamanScienceNews - Mon 6 May 19
South American shamans in the Andes Mountains carried mind-altering ingredients 1,000 years ago, a study finds.
Ancient ritual bundle contained multiple psychotropic plantsPhys.org - Mon 6 May 19
A thousand years ago, Native Americans in South America used multiple psychotropic plants—possibly simultaneously—to induce hallucinations and altered consciousness, according to an international ...Ancient ritual bundle contained multiple psychotropic plants, Science Blog - Tue 7 May 19
1,000-year-old psychedelic drug kit contains traces of cocaine, ayahuascaFOXNews - 2 hours ago
You never know when your stash might be found.
Cocaine, ayahuasca, and DMT — South Americans had hardcore rituals 1,000 years agoZME Science - 7 hours ago
High in the Andes, shamans got high using some serious drugs.
1,000-Year-Old Psychedelic Drug Kit Contains Traces of Cocaine and AyahuascaGizmodo - 21 hours ago
Archaeologists in the Bolivian Andes have discovered a 1,000-year-old ritual bundle—basically a stash of drug paraphernalia—containing traces five different psychoactive substances, including ...
1,000-Year-Old Bag With Psychotropic Plants, Cocaine Discovered in BoliviaGeek.com - Tue 7 May 19
Researchers exploring dry rock shelters in southwestern Bolivia recently found a mysterious ritual bundle, which contained traces of psychotropic plants and cocaine that were approximately 1,000-years-old. ...
Thousand year-old fox snout bag held potent hallucinogensChemistry World - Tue 7 May 19
Chemical analysis reveals ancient South Americans used mix of psychoactive substances in rituals
South Americans were taking cocaine and hallucinogenic drugs a THOUSAND YEARS agoDaily Mail - Mon 6 May 19
A research team was searching for ancient occupations in the dry rock shelters of the now-dry Sora River valley in south western Bolivia when they found a ritual bundle as part of a human burial.
Evidence of Ayahuasca, Other Hallucinogens Detected in Pre-Columbian 'Drug Bag'Livescience - Mon 6 May 19
Shamans performed rituals that typically involved psychotropic substances.
Ancient Bolivian ritual kit contains traces of hallucinogensArs Technica - Mon 6 May 19
The shaman's repertoire may have included cocaine and ayahuasca.
Ayahuasca fixings found in 1,000-year-old bundle in the AndesScienceDaily - Mon 6 May 19
Today's hipster creatives and entrepreneurs are hardly the first generation to partake of ayahuasca, according to archaeologists who have discovered traces of the powerfully hallucinogenic potion ...Ayahuasca fixings found in 1,000-year-old bundle in the Andes, Eurekalert - Mon 6 May 19