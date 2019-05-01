We've found the medium-sized tyrannosaurs that came before T. rex

We've found the medium-sized tyrannosaurs that came before T. rexNewscientist - 2 hours ago
Two fossils have been found of a new tyrannosaur species that lived around 90 million years ago, before the creatures evolved into giants like T. rex
Tiny Tyrannosaur trod lightly 92 million years agoCosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago
Two juvenile skeletons fill gaps in the story of the mighty T.rex. Nick Carne reports.
New three-foot-tall relative of Tyrannosaurus rexPhys.org - 2 hours ago
A new relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex—much smaller than the huge, ferocious dinonsaur made famous in countless books and films, including, yes, "Jurassic Park—has been discovered and named ...
Newly Discovered Cousin of T. Rex Was a Pint-Sized KillerGizmodo - 26 minutes ago
Paleontologists have identified a previously unknown relative of T. rex that stood just below 3 feet at the hip. The discovery is shedding new light on the evolutionary origins of tyrannosaurs, ...
Fossil found by teenager in 1998 is 3-foot-tall relative of Tyrannosaurus rexDaily Mail - 1 hours ago
Dr Sterling Nesbitt, an Assistant Professor at the Virginia Tech College of Science, is behind the research.
Scientists find miniature T-Rex ancestorZME Science - 2 hours ago
A smaller relative to the king of the dinosaurs.