Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

US Air Force successfully shoots down multiple missiles with a laser

Engadget - 8 minutes ago

The US Air Force just edged closer to its goal of outfitting aircraft with laser weapons. Testers at the White Sands Missile Range have successfully shot down multiple air-launched ...

Air Force Says It Has Successfully Shot Down Multiple Missiles Using a Laser Prototype

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

The U.S. Air Force announced on Friday that it had successfully used a ground-based surrogate for its laser weapons project, the Self-Protect High-Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD), to shoot ...

U.S. Air Force Successfully Tests Laser System That Shoots Down Missiles

Ubergizmo - 9 hours ago

Image credit &ndash; US Air Force It&rsquo;s no secret that the U.S. military has been looking into laser technology as it continues to advance its arsenal of weapons. The United States Air ...

The US Air Force successfully tested a laser system to shoot down missiles

The Verge - 10 hours ago

The US Air Force announced that it has successfully used a laser weapons system to shoot down multiple missiles while in flight. The system is designed to eventually be mounted ...

Fighter jets equipped with anti-missile LASERS take another step toward reality

Daily Mail - Fri 3 May 19

The laser defense system, called the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator, or SHiELD, successfully shot down multiple missiles according to a statement from the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer