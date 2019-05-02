Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Robo-dino helps to pinpoint the origins of dinosaur flight

Nature News - 6 hours ago

Robo-dino helps to pinpoint the origins of dinosaur flightRobo-dino helps to pinpoint the origins of dinosaur flight, Published online: 02 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01399-wThe ...

A dinosaur’s running gait may reveal insights into the history of bird flight

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

In what may have been a precursor to avian flight, a flightless winged dinosaur may have flapped its wings as it jogged.

Running may have made dinosaurs' wings flap before they evolved to fly

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Before they evolved the ability to fly, two-legged dinosaurs may have begun to flap their wings as a passive effect of running along the ground, according to new research by Jing-Shan Zhao of ...

Running may have made dinosaurs' wings flap before they evolved to fly, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago

Life-size robo-dinosaur and ostrich backpack hint at how first birds got off the ground

TechCrunch - 2 hours ago

Everyone knows birds descended from dinosaurs, but exactly how that happened is the subject of much study and debate. To help clear things up, these researchers went all out and just straight ...

Running Dinosaur Robot Reveals a Possible Way Dinos May Have Evolved Flight

Gizmodo - 4 hours ago

Using robotic and animal models, researchers have shown that some dinosaurs were already flapping their rudimentary wings as a side effect of running, prior to evolving the ability to fly. The ...

Primitive dinosaurs learned to fly by accident when their useless wings flapped as they ran

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Caudipteryx was about the size of a peacock and lived in China 130 million years ago and weighed up to 11lbs (5kgs). It would have been capable of running at 17mph, or eight metres a second.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer