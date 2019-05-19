Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Pollution-proof fish borrow genes from relatives to survive toxins

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

One fish is thriving in polluted areas after mating with another species, suggesting threatened species could be saved by deliberate hybridisation

Toxic triumph: fish species in polluted waters steals genes from another

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Research reveals rapid hybridisation and a population rebound. Stephen Fleischfresser reports.

How to survive in a human-dominated world

Science Now - 5 hours ago

How genetics, resources and a long-distant relative helped killfish adapt to extreme pollution

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

The combination of a big population, good genes and luck helps explain how a species of fish in Texas' Houston Ship Channel was able to adapt to what normally would be lethal levels of toxins ...

An evolutionary rescue in polluted waters, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

This Fish Has Evolved to Thrive in Intensely Polluted Water

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

A small fish somehow evolved resistance to the heavily polluted water of the Houston Ship Channel by mysteriously acquiring genes from another fish from thousands of miles away, according to ...

