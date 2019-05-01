Denisovans: Primitive humans lived at high altitudes BBC News - 4 hours ago Scientists find evidence an ancient human species called a Denisovan lived at high altitudes in Tibet.

Denisovan Find Hints The Extinct Humans Colonized The 'Roof of the World' Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago On the mountainous Tibetan Plateau, small groups of nomadic herders still make a living two miles or more above sea level. Most of us would be poorly-equipped to deal with that altitude for ...

Mysterious ancient human may have been first to live in the 'roof of the world' ABC Science - 4 hours ago An ancient jawbone found in a cave high in the mountains of the Tibetan Plateau belonged to an enigmatic species of extinct human known as a Denisovan, a new analysis ...

Jawbone puts Denisovans on the Tibetan Plateau at least 160,000 years ago Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago Fossil find suggests the mysterious hominins colonise high altitudes way before modern humans. Dyani Lewis reports.

Denisovan Fossil Identified in Tibetan Cave The Scientist - 5 hours ago A mandible dating to 160,000 years ago is the first evidence of Denisovan hominins outside the Russian cave where they were first discovered in 2010.

Major discovery suggests Denisovans lived in Tibet 160,000 years ago Newscientist - 5 hours ago The first Denisovan remains discovered outside Siberia suggest our extinct cousins lived at extreme altitude in Tibet long before our species made it there

The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the cold Nature News - 5 hours ago The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the coldThe mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the cold, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01310-7Remains ...

Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian cave Nature News - 5 hours ago Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian caveBiggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian cave, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01395-0Jawbone ...

A jawbone shows Denisovans lived on the Tibetan Plateau long before humans ScienceNews - 5 hours ago A Denisovan jaw is the earliest evidence of hominids on the Tibetan Plateau, and the first fossil outside of Siberia from the mysterious human lineage.

First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans Phys.org - 5 hours ago So far, Denisovans were only known from a small collection of fossil fragments from Denisova Cave in Siberia. A research team now describes a 160,000-year-old hominin mandible from Xiahe in ... First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago



Astonishing Denisovan Fossil Discovery Traced Back to Unknown Buddhist Monk Gizmodo - 2 hours ago The archaeology world is abuzz today with news of the first Denisovan fossil found outside of Siberia. The 160,000-year-old jawbone was uncovered by a Buddhist monk in a Chinese cave nearly ...

160,000-Year-Old Jawbone Found in Tibet Cave, Sheds Light on Mysterious Ancient Humans Geek.com - 3 hours ago An ancient human jawbone discovered by a Buddhist monk in a Tibetan cave was found to belong to 160,000-year-old member of the extinct Denisovan people, a mysterious sister group of Neanderthals ...

Denisovans, mysterious extinct humans, conquered high altitudes Reuters - 5 hours ago A jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau in China is providing surprising insights into Denisovans, the enigmatic extinct cousins to Neanderthals and our own species, including that ...

Jawbone Fossil Reveals More About the Denisovans, a Mysterious Species that Mated With Modern Humans Gizmodo - 5 hours ago In 2010, archaeologists found evidence of a previously unknown hominin, the Denisovans, in a Siberian cave. Researchers are now reporting the discovery of a 160,000-year-old Denisovan jawbone ...

Finally, a Denisovan specimen from somewhere beyond Denisova Cave Ars Technica - 5 hours ago The 160,000-year-old jawbone is the first Denisovan fossil found outside Siberia.