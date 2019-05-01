Denisovans: Primitive humans lived at high altitudes

Denisovans: Primitive humans lived at high altitudesBBC News - 4 hours ago
Scientists find evidence an ancient human species called a Denisovan lived at high altitudes in Tibet.
Denisovan Find Hints The Extinct Humans Colonized The 'Roof of the World'Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago
On the mountainous Tibetan Plateau, small groups of nomadic herders still make a living two miles or more above sea level. Most of us would be poorly-equipped to deal with that altitude for ...
Mysterious ancient human may have been first to live in the 'roof of the world'ABC Science - 4 hours ago
An ancient jawbone found in a cave high in the mountains of the Tibetan Plateau belonged to an enigmatic species of extinct human known as a Denisovan, a new analysis ...
Jawbone puts Denisovans on the Tibetan Plateau at least 160,000 years agoCosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago
Fossil find suggests the mysterious hominins colonise high altitudes way before modern humans. Dyani Lewis reports.
Denisovan Fossil Identified in Tibetan CaveThe Scientist - 5 hours ago
A mandible dating to 160,000 years ago is the first evidence of Denisovan hominins outside the Russian cave where they were first discovered in 2010.
Major discovery suggests Denisovans lived in Tibet 160,000 years agoNewscientist - 5 hours ago
The first Denisovan remains discovered outside Siberia suggest our extinct cousins lived at extreme altitude in Tibet long before our species made it there
The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the coldNature News - 5 hours ago
The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the coldThe mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the cold, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01310-7Remains ...
Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian caveNature News - 5 hours ago
Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian caveBiggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian cave, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01395-0Jawbone ...
A jawbone shows Denisovans lived on the Tibetan Plateau long before humansScienceNews - 5 hours ago
A Denisovan jaw is the earliest evidence of hominids on the Tibetan Plateau, and the first fossil outside of Siberia from the mysterious human lineage.
First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were DenisovansPhys.org - 5 hours ago
So far, Denisovans were only known from a small collection of fossil fragments from Denisova Cave in Siberia. A research team now describes a 160,000-year-old hominin mandible from Xiahe in ...First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
Astonishing Denisovan Fossil Discovery Traced Back to Unknown Buddhist MonkGizmodo - 2 hours ago
The archaeology world is abuzz today with news of the first Denisovan fossil found outside of Siberia. The 160,000-year-old jawbone was uncovered by a Buddhist monk in a Chinese cave nearly ...
160,000-Year-Old Jawbone Found in Tibet Cave, Sheds Light on Mysterious Ancient HumansGeek.com - 3 hours ago
An ancient human jawbone discovered by a Buddhist monk in a Tibetan cave was found to belong to 160,000-year-old member of the extinct Denisovan people, a mysterious sister group of Neanderthals ...
Denisovans, mysterious extinct humans, conquered high altitudesReuters - 5 hours ago
A jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau in China is providing surprising insights into Denisovans, the enigmatic extinct cousins to Neanderthals and our own species, including that ...
Jawbone Fossil Reveals More About the Denisovans, a Mysterious Species that Mated With Modern HumansGizmodo - 5 hours ago
In 2010, archaeologists found evidence of a previously unknown hominin, the Denisovans, in a Siberian cave. Researchers are now reporting the discovery of a 160,000-year-old Denisovan jawbone ...
Finally, a Denisovan specimen from somewhere beyond Denisova CaveArs Technica - 5 hours ago
The 160,000-year-old jawbone is the first Denisovan fossil found outside Siberia.
Denisovans lived in Tibetan Plateau, fossil evidence showsThe Hindu - 5 hours ago
Species adapted to low-oxygen environment before modern humans arrived