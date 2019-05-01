Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Denisovans: Primitive humans lived at high altitudes

BBC News - 4 hours ago

Scientists find evidence an ancient human species called a Denisovan lived at high altitudes in Tibet.

Denisovan Find Hints The Extinct Humans Colonized The 'Roof of the World'

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

On the mountainous Tibetan Plateau, small groups of nomadic herders still make a living two miles or more above sea level. Most of us would be poorly-equipped to deal with that altitude for ...

Mysterious ancient human may have been first to live in the 'roof of the world'

ABC Science - 4 hours ago

An ancient jawbone found in a cave high in the mountains of the Tibetan Plateau belonged to an enigmatic species of extinct human known as a Denisovan, a new analysis ...

Jawbone puts Denisovans on the Tibetan Plateau at least 160,000 years ago

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

Fossil find suggests the mysterious hominins colonise high altitudes way before modern humans. Dyani Lewis reports.

Denisovan Fossil Identified in Tibetan Cave

The Scientist - 5 hours ago

A mandible dating to 160,000 years ago is the first evidence of Denisovan hominins outside the Russian cave where they were first discovered in 2010.

Major discovery suggests Denisovans lived in Tibet 160,000 years ago

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

The first Denisovan remains discovered outside Siberia suggest our extinct cousins lived at extreme altitude in Tibet long before our species made it there

The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the cold

Nature News - 5 hours ago

The mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the coldThe mysterious Denisovans have at last come in from the cold, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01310-7Remains ...

Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian cave

Nature News - 5 hours ago

Biggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian caveBiggest Denisovan fossil yet is the first found outside Siberian cave, Published online: 01 May 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01395-0Jawbone ...

A jawbone shows Denisovans lived on the Tibetan Plateau long before humans

ScienceNews - 5 hours ago

A Denisovan jaw is the earliest evidence of hominids on the Tibetan Plateau, and the first fossil outside of Siberia from the mysterious human lineage.

First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

So far, Denisovans were only known from a small collection of fossil fragments from Denisova Cave in Siberia. A research team now describes a 160,000-year-old hominin mandible from Xiahe in ...

First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Astonishing Denisovan Fossil Discovery Traced Back to Unknown Buddhist Monk

Gizmodo - 2 hours ago

The archaeology world is abuzz today with news of the first Denisovan fossil found outside of Siberia. The 160,000-year-old jawbone was uncovered by a Buddhist monk in a Chinese cave nearly ...

160,000-Year-Old Jawbone Found in Tibet Cave, Sheds Light on Mysterious Ancient Humans

Geek.com - 3 hours ago

An ancient human jawbone discovered by a Buddhist monk in a Tibetan cave was found to belong to 160,000-year-old member of the extinct Denisovan people, a mysterious sister group of Neanderthals ...

Denisovans, mysterious extinct humans, conquered high altitudes

Reuters - 5 hours ago

A jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau in China is providing surprising insights into Denisovans, the enigmatic extinct cousins to Neanderthals and our own species, including that ...

Jawbone Fossil Reveals More About the Denisovans, a Mysterious Species that Mated With Modern Humans

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

In 2010, archaeologists found evidence of a previously unknown hominin, the Denisovans, in a Siberian cave. Researchers are now reporting the discovery of a 160,000-year-old Denisovan jawbone ...

Finally, a Denisovan specimen from somewhere beyond Denisova Cave

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

The 160,000-year-old jawbone is the first Denisovan fossil found outside Siberia.

Denisovans lived in Tibetan Plateau, fossil evidence shows

The Hindu - 5 hours ago

Species adapted to low-oxygen environment before modern humans arrived

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer