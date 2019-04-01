Huawei says vulnerabilities discovered by Vodafone were 'weaknesses,' not 'hidden backdoors' Techspot - 3 hours ago Sources claim the security holes were discovered between 2009 and 2011 but persisted beyond 2012. In addition to Italy, the vulnerabilities were found in Vodafone’s UK, Germany, Spain, and ...

Bloomberg claims Vodafone found backdoors in Huawei equipment; Vodafone disagrees Arstechnica - 4 hours ago Details are scarce, but the "backdoor" appears to be benign.

Alleged Huawei router 'backdoor' is standard networking tool, says firm Guardian.co.uk - 4 hours ago Media reports of a secret spying device in millions of domestic routers are ‘misleading’ says under-fire Chinese telcoBritain’s Vodafone discovered security failings in Huawei internet ...

Yikes! A Major Telecom Found Hidden Backdoors In Huawei's Networking Hardware HotHardware - 6 hours ago Government intelligence agencies in the United States have held firm that Huawei's products present a security risk and could be used as conduits of sensitive information to China. Huawei has ...

British carrier Vodafone found hidden backdoors in Huawei equipment, says report - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 10 hours ago Vodafone said the issues were resolved in 2011 and 2012, according to Bloomberg.

Backdoors in Huawei Equipment Discovered by Vodafone Italy in 2009 Gizmodo - 11 hours ago Vodafone Italy discovered backdoors in its Huawei home internet routers and software between 2009 and 2011 according to a new report from Bloomberg News. The backdoors have reportedly been fixed, ...

Vodafone found Huawei security flaws in Italy in 2009 BBC Technology - 12 hours ago Vulnerabilities in Italy could have given the Chinese firm access to people's home networks.

‘Hidden backdoors’ were found in Huawei equipment, reports Bloomberg The Verge - 13 hours ago Vodafone Italy discovered “hidden backdoors” in Huawei equipment that would have allowed the Chinese company to access users’ home networks as well as Vodafone’s Italian ...

Vodafone found security flaws in Huawei kit years ago Techradar - 6 hours ago Vodafone has revealed that it found security flaws in equipment from Huawei in 2011 and 2012 but the issues have been resolved.