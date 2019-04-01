Huawei says vulnerabilities discovered by Vodafone were 'weaknesses,' not 'hidden backdoors'Techspot - 3 hours ago
Sources claim the security holes were discovered between 2009 and 2011 but persisted beyond 2012. In addition to Italy, the vulnerabilities were found in Vodafone’s UK, Germany, Spain, and ...
Details are scarce, but the "backdoor" appears to be benign.
Media reports of a secret spying device in millions of domestic routers are ‘misleading’ says under-fire Chinese telcoBritain’s Vodafone discovered security failings in Huawei internet ...
Government intelligence agencies in the United States have held firm that Huawei's products present a security risk and could be used as conduits of sensitive information to China. Huawei has ...
Vodafone said the issues were resolved in 2011 and 2012, according to Bloomberg.
Vodafone Italy discovered backdoors in its Huawei home internet routers and software between 2009 and 2011 according to a new report from Bloomberg News. The backdoors have reportedly been fixed, ...
Vodafone found Huawei security flaws in Italy in 2009BBC Technology - 12 hours ago
Vulnerabilities in Italy could have given the Chinese firm access to people's home networks.
Vodafone Italy discovered “hidden backdoors” in Huawei equipment that would have allowed the Chinese company to access users’ home networks as well as Vodafone’s Italian ...
Vodafone has revealed that it found security flaws in equipment from Huawei in 2011 and 2012 but the issues have been resolved.
Vodafone believed the backdoors would give Huawei access to local machines on the routers as well as access to wide-area networks. The beleaguered Huawei has a new round of news that isn’t ...