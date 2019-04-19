Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Wonky black hole spotted rapidly eating a doughnut made from a star

Newscientist - 52 minutes ago

Black holes normally emit jets of material from their poles, but astronomers have spotted one with wonky jets due to its unusually fast meal

Black hole shoots plasma every which way

Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago

‘Extraordinary’ behaviour recorded in misaligned hole system. Andrew Masterson reports.

A rapidly changing jet orientation in the stellar-mass black-hole system V404 Cygni

Nature News - 1 hours ago

Spinning black hole sprays light-speed plasma clouds into space

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered rapidly swinging jets coming from a black hole almost 8000 light-years from Earth.

Distant Black Hole Gobbles Star, Belches Plasma Plumes in All Directions

Livescience - 22 minutes ago

This odd behavior was previously unknown in black holes.

Scientists get to the bottom of a ‘spitting’ black hole

ESA - 1 hours ago

Data from ESA’s Integral high-energy observatory have helped shed light on the workings of a mysterious black hole found spitting out ‘bullets’ of plasma while rotating through ...

